trump meets theresa may

When Donald Met Theresa

WASHINGTON D.C - USA - Having the Don on the side of Brexit and against the EU is a good thing, a damn, damn, good thing that must be encouraged at all times.... Full story

The End of Obama Gulag Years

THE INTERNET - Noosphere - And on the twentieth day he was gone, an entity that had purged the earth of free speech, freedom and justice. Obama is no more. ... Full story

Latest additions


World

Sci/Tech

Sports

Opinion

LIVE Breaking News

Entertainment

Business

Health

Most Popular