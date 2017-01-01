NEW YORK - USA - If you are a Muslim and do manage to get into America during the Trump presidency, here are some great tips for enjoying your stay in this wonderful hospitable country.... Full story
When Donald Met Theresa
WASHINGTON D.C - USA - Having the Don on the side of Brexit and against the EU is a good thing, a damn, damn, good thing that must be encouraged at all times.... Full story
Labour Three-line Whip to Seal Article 50, Hopefully
LONDON - England - Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been busy in the House of Lords getting some names of good madams and mistresses who are proficient with the whip.... Full story
Gina Miller and Foreign Treason Wins Momentarily Over Brexit
LONDON - England - As treachery and treason comes, having a citizen of Guyana win a court case thwarting the will of the British people simply because she paid europhile judges lots of money is a definite pitiful note in Britain's democracy.... Full story
Trump USA Reverts Back to Evangelical Christians and Jews Against Islam
WASHINGTON D.C - USA - From the absence of religion of the Obama years, Trump's inauguration doled out more God-botherers in half an hour than Obama's whole term.... Full story
Latest additions
If the Queen Lunched With Idi Amin She Can Certainly Meet TrumpLONDON - England - On July 13, 1971, Uganda's President, General Idi Amin, lunched with Queen Elizabeth in London before meeting Foreign Secretary Sir Alec Douglas Home.... Full story
Trump: “Twenty Bucks For Every Hispanic Shot Near Mexico Wall”
Madonna Seen Lurking Outside White House
Why America Will Never Be Great
Global Domination: Facebook Developing Mind-Reading Device
Home Surveillance: Alexa Amazon Echo Leads the Way
London Underground: “What We’re Doing On Our Tube Strike”
Mariah Carey Lip Sync a Comment On Today’s Music Biz
George Michael’s Last Sordid Christmas
Nation Fallen: Germans Cowering in Politically Correct Marxist Cowardly Shame
Can Labour Be Trusted If They Support Russia?
Want to Get Into Cryptocurrency? BurstCoin is the Way Forward
Theresa May’s Secret Guilty Pleasures Revealed
World
- The End of Obama Gulag Years
- We’ll Believe It When We See It Mrs May
- Homeless Michelle Obama Woes After White House
- Exclusive: Leaked Still From Trump Golden Shower Video
Sci/Tech
- Espionage: Chinese Infiltration of U.S. Robotics All Encompassing
- When They Switch the Chip On You Won’t Know Who You Are Anymore
- It’s Official: YouTube Unrolls Soviet Stasi Censorship Snitch Program
- New iPhone 7 Passes Booze Test
Sports
- Klopp’s Team
- Champion greyhound Clares Rocket found after kidnap
- Football is Corrupt? Do Catholic Bears Sh*t in the Vatican?
- 21-Year-Old Polish Player Wins EPT 13 Barcelona
Opinion
- Editor: How the Daily Squib Was Cut Down in 2013
- EU to Ban Linking to Other Sites Citing Copyright Protection (Not Satire)
- U.S. Bombing: Patients Burned Alive in Their Hospital Beds
- Syria War: Please Donate to United Nations
Entertainment
- 2016 The Year Satan Collected
- Champagne Socialist Lily Allen Sells Her Four Luxury Homes to Live in Jungle
- President Trump Inaugurates “Grab a Woman by the P*ssy Day”
- First Picture of Kardashian Armed Robber
Business
- Angry Bank Robbers Come Away Empty Handed After Deutsche Bank Raid
- Worse Than 2008: Dumping the Deutsche
- The Strangest Things Found On Storage Wars
- Apple Welcome in UK NOT in EU
Health
- Brexit Now: 35 Hours On NHS Trolley Only to Die a Sordid Death
- Hook Up Sites Tinder and Grindr Good For Population Control
- Milo Yianapapapadopulos Prolapse Shame Live On Talkshow
- How to Handle Early Signs of Dementia