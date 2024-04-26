17.7 C
London
Friday, April 26, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldMI5 20 Years Too Late On Chinese Espionage at UK Universities?
World

MI5 20 Years Too Late On Chinese Espionage at UK Universities?

OXFORD - England - The MI5 have finally got round to warning UK universities of Chinese espionage stealing crucial research.

Daily Squib
By
Chinese espionage
Chinese espionage operative embedded in a UK university

Intellectual property and research secrets have been plundered by China for decades at Britain’s universities, but it seems UK’s intelligence services like MI5 are only acting on the threat now. Is this a little too late?

The authoritarian and brutal communist Chinese government is attempting to become the world’s greatest superpower through predatory lending and business practices, systematised theft of intellectual property, and flagrant cyber intrusions.

China’s efforts target businesses, academic institutions, researchers, lawmakers, and the general public and will require a whole-of-society response, but the UK is severely compromised already and is too late to the party.

Chinese agents have even infiltrated parliament, and many universities, as well as sensitive military related private sector companies within the UK. The government and the private sector must commit to working together to better understand and counter the threat.

China cannot innovate itself, therefore stealing other people’s hard work and innovation is the de facto normal practice employed by the ruthless CCP regime and its vast network of spies and hackers.

Confucius Trojan Horse

Confucius Institutes on 30 university campuses across the country pose a serious threat to UK security. The institutes are funded by the Chinese government to promote its language and culture, but are increasingly seen as Trojan horses for spreading Communist Party influence and monitoring Chinese students studying abroad.

Universities are wary of sticking their necks out and closing their own institutes, because it might jeopardise broader research collaboration and lucrative student flows from China,

Universities’ reliance on overseas funding thus leaves them open to being “influenced, exploited, or even coerced” by foreign powers.

Today, MI5 has finally got round to warning universities they could have to bolster their security in a bid to stop spies from accessing crucial research.

Ken McCallum, the MI5 director general, and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) chief Felicity Oswald, briefed leaders from 24 top universities on the threat posed by foreign states.

A little too late for the lax security services. The Chinese are no doubt laughing, as they have already stolen vast amounts of crucial data from UK institutions, and continue to do so with impunity.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Meghan Markle Sends Pint of Milk to 50 Celebrities
Daily Squib
https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »