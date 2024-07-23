Trump’s Chances of Being Voted in Now Minimal

The catalyst for the Democrats dumping Biden faster than a turd after a tainted burrito was the failed Donald Trump shooting incident. That chance was thwarted for the Democrats after Trump moved his head at the last moment, and the consequence of the Teflon Don’s action was a huge rise in his popularity. The Dems had to dump their puppet corpse after that because they were then guaranteed a loss at the election.

What we have here is not only the first black VP but the first black female VP, and because we can’t see Biden doing a full four-year term, she’s going to be the first female black President of the United States, either Biden is going to pop his clogs before his term ends, or his already deranged spongified brain will give away completely, and he will be a vegetable. A lot of blacks are counting on that. Kamala will become president through the backdoor essentially.

Enter, Kamala Harris, who is the inclusive diversity candidate. She trumps Trump in many ways that the Republicans can only have fucking nightmares about. For a start, the millions of illegals who the Democrats opened the doors to will vote Democrat. The millions of African Americans, who breed at record levels compared to European Americans, will also be a huge vote share for the Democrats. The huge population of Hispanic Americans will also support Kamala, seeing as she represents diversity and inclusivity. The vast population of Asian Americans will support Kamala Harris because they have nothing in common with Trump. Socialist Americans will guarantee Kamala votes, simply because they detest Trump vehemently. The feminist vote will be a huge vote share for Kamala, because Trump is viewed as a toxic white male racist supremacist. All religious groups who are not evangelist Christians will vote for Kamala. The woke Marxists will vote for Kamala. America is full of very unintelligent, uneducated, stupid people, and they will no doubt vote for Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris may not have any credentials to be a competent US president, but the Democrats pulled off their trick with Biden for four years, so Harris will be no problem for them.

Democrat Party Election Technique: Ballot stuffing and postal vote fraud

47 states have the option of early in person voting

The earliest state allows you to vote 50 DAYS BEFORE the election i.e. last week of September

Average is 27 days before

In addition, anyone can request a postal ballot, including illegal immigrants

Most states allow these to be lodged from 45 working days before election day, i.e. Sept 15

Paid Democrat operatives on the ground start pounding pavement in September, getting as many as possible to vote early

Financial incentives are offered by Democrat operatives to voters for their positive Democrat postal votes

Often by mid-October the race is already over. Unless it is super close, so much of the lead will have already been “banked” it will be impossible to overturn

Hundreds of thousands of deceased people, and millions of partially completed votes, along with illegal immigrants’ votes are accepted by Democrat controlled states

Why has Obama not endorsed Harris yet? This is because he will not have as much control over Harris as he had with the walking dead Biden character, who was essentially an empty vessel manipulated by many people behind the scenes. Kamala Harris seems to have some sort of mind for herself, and can also speak clearly, which is always a bonus when pretending to be president.

The Republicans will now have to work really hard with Trump, especially as they lost their one saving grace — Sleepy Joe Biden, a shuffling morose disaster.

