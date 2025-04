The incredible finding that everyone on YouTube either lives in a van or a ‘tiny home’ is a fascinating insight into the lifestyles of internet social media influencers.

The study also revealed that every YouTuber is an avowed narcissist, and if any event is not filmed and then immediately broadcast, then it might as well have never happened.

In other news, Donald Trump is rather partial to the colour orange, and bears shit in the woods.

Tune in next year for an insight into TikTok users.