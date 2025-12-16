Experts: Leftists Disarm and Destroy Nations From Within Whilst Aiding the Enemy

17.7 C
LONDON - England - Leftists disarm and destroy nations from within and have no positive, useful traits whatsoever.

Leftists, far-left socialists, Marxists call them whatever you want, they have no use in any nation, and actively work with the enemies of nations to destroy countries from within. Naturally, anyone who is not a far-leftist communist is labelled as a far-right Nazi fascist by leftists who despise their own countries and people. These “fascists” and “far-right” are wrongly labelled citizens who in reality are only people trying to defend their own country from attack, or preserve some modicum of their families from destruction.

Britain is a prime example of a nation that has been effectively disarmed and completely demoralised by leftists. America under Biden and Obama was on the way to complete destruction, but thanks to Trump there is some small movement to address the decades of attacks on America from within. The Labour government views their own public as the enemy, and treat them as such. In a war, who will want to fight for a government that hates its own citizens?

If nothing is done soon, the bloodlines and history of Europe will disappear. Thousands of years of development and societal strength will ultimately be destroyed as the pure bloodlines of Europeans are forever muddied and desecrated.

The great age of the Renaissance, the Industrial Revolution, the entire historical record of Europe will be nothing more than a mud pit of steaming, festering faeces. All of this has been enabled and accelerated by the leftists who have weaselled their way into power in many countries and infiltrated all forms of government, education and business.

The open borders swarming deluge has occurred over decades into the continent not as a positive factor, but as a weapon, and it is working. The biblical level deluge has destroyed entire communities, inundated public services and destroyed national unity in many European countries. European women now cannot walk their own streets without the fear of being assaulted, raped, or murdered by the roaming hoards of invaders who have taken over the cities, towns and villages

This is now a crossroads for Western civilisation — either it lives or it dies!

As the Russian sabre-rattling continues on Europe and the UK, what hope does Europe have, a continent that has effectively been disarmed, invaded, divided and demoralised by the leftists?

 

