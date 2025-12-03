Trump Issues “Ultimate Bro-Mance Pardon” to Putin, Claims Ukraine Invasion Was Just “Borrowing Crimea for a Home Renovation”

In a move analysts are calling “the diplomatic equivalent of matching friendship bracelets,” U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly issued an extravagant symbolic pardon to Vladimir Putin, describing the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine as “a harmless little detour to expand his seaside dacha.”

“He wasn’t invading,” Trump told reporters from the gold-plated veranda of Mar-a-Lago. “He was borrowing Crimea to build a sun room. A beautiful sun room. Very classy. Maybe the best sun room ever built. Totally legal if you ask me, which, by the way, everyone always does.”

According to unnamed sources familiar with the situation (and the Mar-a-Lago brunch menu), the pardon was delivered via a velvet-bound certificate embossed with the phrase “To My Best International Kompromat Buddy.” Witnesses say Putin accepted the gesture over a secure video call, nodding stoically while spooning beluga caviar into a chalice once owned by Rasputin.

Not Just Putin: A Two-for-One Clemency Special

Reports also indicate that a former Honduran drug lord received a surprise pardon as part of what insiders are calling a “Bromance Bundle Deal.” Details remain scarce, but early chatter suggests the recipient expressed gratitude through a handwritten note accompanied by a fruit basket, several gold bars, and an early-bird coupon for beachfront properties.

The Real Gift? A Lifetime of Luxury

Despite the headline-grabbing pardons, political insiders insist that Putin’s true spoils lie elsewhere. Allegedly, he has secured a lifetime, no-limit supply of Siberian caviar and zero-interest loans personally signed by Trump, labelled “For Friendship Projects Only”

And, perhaps most shockingly, unrestricted access to Mar-a-Lago’s secret karaoke lounge, where sources claim Putin’s rendition of Back in the U.S.S.R. “brings down the house every fucking time.”

When pressed for comment, the Kremlin simply released a six-word statement: “Still going to invade Europe. Suka!”

Global Reaction

World leaders responded with a mix of confusion, eye rolls, and frantic phone calls to their protocol teams.

An EU diplomat, speaking under anonymity, summed up the general mood: “At this point we’re not sure if we’re watching global politics or an overly long reality show reunion episode.”

Meanwhile, Trump hinted there may be more pardons coming.

“Kim Jong-un’s been asking nicely,” he said. “He’s got great manners. We’ll see.”