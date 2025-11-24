28-Point “Get Zelensky Out” Ukraine Surrender Plan Currently Underway

Give 20% of your land away — a flaccid wishy-washy guarantee of NATO support when Russia invades again — No NATO troops allowed in Ukraine — plus Zelensky must agree to an election where he will be immediately ousted, one way or another — Russia’s tyrant Putin will be accepted back into the G7 despite being a war-criminal. Who the fuck wrote this shit? Oh yeah, some Russian guy called Witkoff and Vladimir Putin. Welcome to another attempt at the Ukraine Surrender Plan.

Ukraine! You must prepare to bend over and surrender.

Zelensky! You must prepare to be ousted.

Putin! You must celebrate. You did it. Now Russia can re-arm and start planning for the next stage of attack, and next time Zelensky will not be around to mess things up.

Rebuilding Ukraine! Yes, of course, the lucrative contracts are already signed up for the Ukraine Surrender Plan. Ukraine will be rebuilt at great profit for the companies involved, but when the Russians invade again, it will be destroyed.

This is a great day for Russia and Vladimir Putin, and not only that, a great day for any despot who wishes to invade another sovereign nation and be rewarded for it.

“All you have to do is invade, and hold the territory for a certain period of time. The weak West will then make certain negotiations in your favour where you get to keep the conquered land and are subsequently welcomed back into the G7 group with open arms — no questions asked,” another despot revealed from the sidelines.

War crimes? Forget about those. They never happened, ah, they were only civilians butchered in cold blood, as long as the deal goes ahead, it will all be forgotten.

As for NATO security guarantees, sure, but the deal says no NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine so that means no fucking guarantee of shit…sure NATO will give Ukraine a few missiles here or there next time, but even that is not guaranteed.

Now is a crucial time to re-arm and train more troops for Russia during the brief period of the Ukraine Surrender Plan. Drone production will increase, and the troops must be replenished after the cannon fodder was fed into the meat grinder for four years. This is a critical point in Russia’s military campaign, and planning is probably already underway for the final push to take the entire territory.

Timelines? Depending on Russian resources to re-arm and bolster its land forces, if the deal is signed, there could be a few years of inactivity in combat operations, but the crucial point for Putin is to wait until Trump is gone, and once he is out of the picture, it will be back to the Ukrainian fields. Let’s say, two or three years.

As for Trump, if this Ukraine Surrender Plan works out for the Don, he will be up for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026. He can put it in his trophy display unit and admire it, knowing that he obeyed his master Putin and the Kompromat will never be released.

Did Hitler stop in the Sudetenland?