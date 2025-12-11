17.7 C
secret satire society
Argentina: “We want British weapons so we can invade Falkland Isles again!”

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina - Get ready for another Falkland Isles invasion, but this time Kier Starmer will give away the British territory without a fight.

The Argentinian president Milei is set to visit the UK, the first time in decades, so that Argentina can have a weapons embargo lifted for high-end weaponry.

Naturally, Keir Starmer, an enemy of Britain and British interests, will give the Argies all the weapons they want so they can re-invade the Falkland Isles once again, this time with our own weapons.

Keir Starmer is no stranger to giving away British territory and has brokered an insane deal which will benefit China by giving away sovereign British territory (Chagos Islands) and paying Belt and Road Initiative prisoners Mauritius hundreds of billions of pounds to lease out our own fucking territory.

If it comes to another conflict — we’re fucked, but then again no enemy has perpetrated as much harm on Britain than Keir Starmer and his lunatic Labour Party full of traitors, cheats, liars and Marxist scum.

