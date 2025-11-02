17.7 C
London
Sunday, November 2, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentX Platform’s New Filter Turns All Posts into Pirate-Speak, Argh Matey!
Entertainment

X Platform’s New Filter Turns All Posts into Pirate-Speak, Argh Matey!

LOS ANGELES - USA - The X social media platform turns all posts into Pirate-Speak for a week.

Daily Squib
By Captain Jack
ai
elon pirate x platform

In what Elon Musk called “a bold experiment in linguistic freedom and general silliness,” X (formerly Twitter) has unleashed a new global filter that automatically converts every post into pirate-speak. The update, rolled out at midnight, has already caused mass confusion, laughter, and at least one diplomatic incident with the United Nations.

All posts — from serious political commentary to Taylor Swift fan updates — are now laced with “Arrr!”s, “matey”s, and references to plundering treasure. Within minutes, hashtags like #PlunderTheAlgorithm and #TalkLikeAnIdiotDay began trending worldwide.

Even official government accounts weren’t spared. The Bank of England tweeted, “Thar be a change in interest rates, ye scallywags,” while NASA proudly announced, “We be launchin’ yon space vessel toward Mars, hope the wind be in our favour!”

Musk, posting under his new handle @CaptainElonOfMars, defended the move.

“The world takes itself too seriously. Pirates didn’t ask for pronouns or fact-checks — they just took what they wanted. That’s the energy we’re bringing back to X.”

Reactions have been mixed. Linguists have called it “the end of coherent communication as we know it,” while historians applauded the feature as “the most authentic use of the word ‘booty’ in decades.”

One user complained, “I tried to post my grandma’s memorial, and it came out as ‘She be sleepin’ with the fishes, yarrr!’”

Despite outrage, engagement on X has skyrocketed 240%, with users reportedly spending hours translating pirate lingo back into normal English. Musk has hinted that more filters are coming, including “Medieval Monk Mode” and “AI Overlord Tone.”

For now, though, the internet belongs to the pirates. Or as one user succinctly put it.

“Dis app be chaos, but at least it be funny chaos, ye landlubbers.”

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Mass Stabbing Frenzy? “Yep, it’s just another day in Labour’s Britain”
Daily Squib
Captain Jackhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.