X Platform’s New Filter Turns All Posts into Pirate-Speak, Argh Matey!

In what Elon Musk called “a bold experiment in linguistic freedom and general silliness,” X (formerly Twitter) has unleashed a new global filter that automatically converts every post into pirate-speak. The update, rolled out at midnight, has already caused mass confusion, laughter, and at least one diplomatic incident with the United Nations.

All posts — from serious political commentary to Taylor Swift fan updates — are now laced with “Arrr!”s, “matey”s, and references to plundering treasure. Within minutes, hashtags like #PlunderTheAlgorithm and #TalkLikeAnIdiotDay began trending worldwide.

Even official government accounts weren’t spared. The Bank of England tweeted, “Thar be a change in interest rates, ye scallywags,” while NASA proudly announced, “We be launchin’ yon space vessel toward Mars, hope the wind be in our favour!”

Musk, posting under his new handle @CaptainElonOfMars, defended the move.

“The world takes itself too seriously. Pirates didn’t ask for pronouns or fact-checks — they just took what they wanted. That’s the energy we’re bringing back to X.”

Reactions have been mixed. Linguists have called it “the end of coherent communication as we know it,” while historians applauded the feature as “the most authentic use of the word ‘booty’ in decades.”

One user complained, “I tried to post my grandma’s memorial, and it came out as ‘She be sleepin’ with the fishes, yarrr!’”

Despite outrage, engagement on X has skyrocketed 240%, with users reportedly spending hours translating pirate lingo back into normal English. Musk has hinted that more filters are coming, including “Medieval Monk Mode” and “AI Overlord Tone.”

For now, though, the internet belongs to the pirates. Or as one user succinctly put it.

“Dis app be chaos, but at least it be funny chaos, ye landlubbers.”