Elon Musk Will Always Lose to Trump

Messing with the most powerful man in the world, currently Donald J. Trump, is a serious problem for entrepreneur Elon Musk. The South-African may have some money and tech behind him, but can he trump the Teflon Don?

Kissinger was untouchable in Nixon’s White House because he made himself indispensable after he became National Security Advisor in 1969. That was the crux of the entire situation, because the wily nature of Kissinger to have his hand in every possible part of governmental operations, especially on US foreign policy, meant that if Nixon fired him, the entire executive branch would collapse. Elon Musk, on the other hand, did not take that initiative and was thus dispensible to the Donald.

The greatest part about the Trump administration is the transparency, which is in stark contrast to the fake Biden administration, where he was hidden away for four years whilst others ran the country into the ground and doled out trillions of dollars of freebies. Transparency is messy, but it’s way preferable to the previous Democrat farce.

Things are going to quieten down next week, and the soap opera will be over.