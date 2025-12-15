17.7 C
London
Monday, December 15, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldFar Leftists Celebrate as Their Enabled Terrorists Massacre More Jews
World

Far Leftists Celebrate as Their Enabled Terrorists Massacre More Jews

BONDI - Australia - The latest massacre killing 16 Jewish civilians by a terror call, has been celebrated by anti-Semitic protesters and agitators.

Daily Squib
By Terry O'Riss
ai
hamas terrorism protest 1 jews far leftists

The far-leftists and liberals in the West who enable and encourage terrorism against Jews were today celebrating as another massacre took place in Australia. Fifteen unarmed Jewish Australian civilians were massacred in cold blood to chants of “From the river to the sea”.

The leftist Australian government celebrated and honoured Hamas by rewarding them with a recognition of their terrorist state.

Antisemitism is habitually encouraged by the Labour leftist UK government, and Israel has been continuously punished for the crime of defending their nation after the October 7th massacres. Jews all over the globe have had to endure an increase in antisemitic sentiment, often encouraged by leftist governments and media.

Labour has rewarded the Hamas terrorists time after time, by recognising their terrorist Hamas state, and withholding weapons from Israel, thus aiding the terrorism.

The sinister left-leaning media, including the supremely biased BBC, has continually fuelled the fires of antisemitic violence, and they are all being utilised as tools by Hamas and Iran to create more hatred and violence against Jews outside and inside of Israel.

One thing is certain, because of the complicit cheering of terrorism by the West’s liberal and far-leftist Hamas sympathisers — the violence will continue and worsen day by day.

 

 

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. DUE TO THE NATURE OF OUR JUVENALIAN SATIRE, AND CENSORSHIP WE CAN ONLY SURVIVE BY DONATIONS. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
‘Open Borders’ Green Party Leader Wants More Diversity in Cottaging Industry
Daily Squib
Terry O'Risshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.