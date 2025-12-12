Prepare For War With Russia While EU Funds Russia by Buying Their Oil and Gas

Here’s one for the books, Mark Rutte the NATO chief from the Netherlands says Europe must prepare for war with Russia, but one thing he seems to omit from his statement — the EU has been funding Russia for years by continuing to buy oil and gas from Russia, therefore Europe has been funding the Russian war machine all this time.

EU Suicide

China and India buy vast amounts of Russian oil and gas, then they put it into new containers, and ship it to Europe as repackaged gas and oil supplies. This has been going on throughout the Ukrainian invasion by Russia.

While Europe could buy Russian LNG for a lower price, it instead has to pay an average of five times more, just to virtue signal to the world that it won’t fund Putin’s regime, when in reality it is paying extra to both China and Russia, who are collecting a premium price thanks to the overall market conditions.

The proceeds of the revenue from China and India’s Russian oil and gas exports to the EU thus continues to fund the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, and bolster the Chinese military apparatus.

Today, Mark Rutte, the NATO chief, warned that Europe is Putin’s next target and faces a ‘scale of conflict our grandparents endured’. Well, he needs to just follow the money, and trail of gas and oil imports into Europe to see who the hell is funding Vladimir Putin’s meat grinder war, which is threatening Europe’s survival.

As the Greek oil tankers come into Europe daily from China and India full of Russian oil and gas, there is only one thing to say — why?