COPOUT30 – Net Zero – Equality in Poverty and Low Energy

China and India are the biggest polluters on earth, pumping out billions of tonnes of carbon emissions and pollution into the atmosphere and environment; impoverishing the UK with ridiculous Net Zero targets will do nothing for the global environment. To even think it would make an ounce of difference is lunacy — welcome to COPOUT30 where China, the USA and India are not even mentioned once.

Britain now has some of the highest energy costs in the globe, which is essentially stifling growth and killing off all business. Net Zero will cost the UK taxpayer £30 billion a year, totalling £803 billion by 2050. Forget about an AI revolution in the UK, because AI needs vast amounts of energy. Under Net Zero, Britain will produce a pitifully negligible amount of energy, which will be punitively expensive and stifle economic growth even further than Labour’s anticapitalist policies are already doing.

All of this, while China, India and the USA continue doing what they are doing and growing their economies at exponential levels whilst not giving two shits about anyone or anything.