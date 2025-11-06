17.7 C
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Labour is Using Excuse of “Fixing Things” For Their Soviet Agenda

LONDON - England - Labour is using the excuse of "fixing things" for their own Marxist soviet agenda. It's true, a little red robin told me.

By Jim
A little red robin jumped on a branch today whilst I was out in the garden. He suddenly started speaking with a deep, authoritative voice, furnishing his speech with some serious words of wisdom.

“No government can “fix things” in one term, or maybe two terms. Define the meaning of “fixing things” that Labour ministers cite every five minutes. The truth is, Labour are using the ruse of fixing things to bring in their full socialist/communist agenda, which includes the redistribution of private wealth to the state. For Labour this is what “fixing things” means as they continually moan about a Brexit that never happened, and a Tory socialist government that reigned for fourteen years.

“The arrogance and ineptitude of Labour MPs is mind-boggling to watch each day, as they fuck everything up they touch. They are not fixing things, they are making things worse, and their daily lies are tiresome. Gaslighting the public is a matter of Labour’s evil, nefarious technique, as can be witnessed by their bots on social media.

“The Labour sovietized zealots are automatons programmed to bleat the same phrases ad infinitum, much like deranged Daleks on a suicide machine to nowhere.

“There is no fixing going on here. There is only a very insidious march towards full communism, collectivism and poverty for all in equality, which socialists are obsessed with.

“The only fix that would be a viable one would be that every socialist and Marxist sympathiser is banished and transferred to North Korea. They can eat boiled bark to their hearts content there, the fucking cunt of cunts that Labour are. Send the people who voted for Labour there as well. Send them all. Put them in a large flotilla of ships side by side in soviet equality.”

Listen to the red robin — he knows.

