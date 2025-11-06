Pay-Per-Mile Poll Tax – Reeves Just Killed Off the UK Motor Industry and EV Market

There will soon be rotting EV cars on sales forecourts. Shipments of EV cars will be left to rust in their containers, EV cars will be abandoned on roads and lay-bys, scrapyards will be full to the brim with EV cars. This is all thanks to Rachel Reeves, a vindictive evil harridan of the worst kind who knows nothing about economies, economic growth or business. The Pay-per-mile Poll Tax on wheels will ruin Britain’s motor industry which is highly invested in EV vehicles and kill off Uber and Bolt, as well as other vehicle based businesses.

PAY ROAD TAX PLUS PAY PER MILE

In 2024, the automotive-related manufacturing sector had a turnover of £93 billion and a value added of £22 billion to the UK economy. Reckless Reeves is willing to shit on the entire industry for her vindictive lunatic anti-affluence crusade.

Reeves lied on her CV, she lied to voters in the Labour manifesto about raising tax, she lied to businesses, to farmers, and to the motor industry.

There is no comeback from this, the soviet march for more taxation on everything is a step so far into the Laffer Curve that it will seriously damage the UK’s already faltering economy.

If Reeves wants to shoot herself in the foot, let her do it. The motor industry in Britain is finished, and will leave a vast gaping hole in the economy, damaging it for generations.

Prepare for hyperinflation and destitution. Labour’s Britain is a bucket of shit.

No one wants an EV now, and no one will buy one. The EV cars have just lost 95% of their value.