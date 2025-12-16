17.7 C
Entertainment

BBC to Trump: “You Dropped a Bomb on Me!”

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Trump just dropped a bomb on the BBC worth $10 billion. The Gap Band will explain everything.

Daily Squib
By BOOM!
ai
trump nuclear BBC $10 BILLION

Dayum!!!! 10 Billion dollars…thas a lotta cash money!!! You Dropped a Bomb on Me!!!

BBC: “Why you wanna burn rubber on me!!!!”

Trump: “Outstanding!”

THIS CONCLUDES OUR TRIBUTE TO DONALD J TRUMP, THE GAP BAND, AND THE DISSOLUTION OF THE BBC.

