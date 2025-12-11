Stop Crying Brexit Never Happened Anyway

It’s impossible to leave the EU. That so-called Brexit never happened is proof right there.

Seasoned traitor to Britain, Keir Starmer is handing full control of the country over to Brussels as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is the latest Cabinet Minister to hint at joining the EU Customs Union. The thing is, apart from the customs union, nothing really changed after the hard won democratic referendum. The Tories, under Boris, squandered not only their electoral mandate but the continuation of Brexit — they just abandoned it.

Under the so-called Brexit, the UK still pays Brussels billions of pounds per year (pensions/salaries £3.4 billion) and the ECHR still dictates what the UK can and can’t do. The ECHR demands the UK has no borders, and no right to deport illegal asylum seekers, rapists, murderers.

Sorry Nigel Farage, but Labour are now pissing on the British flag and Brexit at the same time. But, still, do not shed any tears for Brexit, because it never happened in the first place.

There was no Singapore-on-the-Thames, there were no benefits to prices, there were no new hospitals, and the Brexit Bus that Boris rode around in is now impounded in a garage somewhere because it contravenes Euro road standards that never went away despite the so-called Brexit. The EU makes the regulations and rules, and the UK follows, and there’s nothing anyone in the UK can do about it, or are willing to do about it. Let’s face it, Brexit never happened, and will never happen.

Tu retournes en prison …