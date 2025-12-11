17.7 C
London
Thursday, December 11, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldStop Crying Brexit Never Happened Anyway
World

Stop Crying Brexit Never Happened Anyway

LONDON - England - People are crying that Labour are cosying up to the EU again with the Customs Union, but Brexit never happened any way, so why cry?

Daily Squib
By Ignavus
ai
starmer-knee-union-jack-2 hand foot Labour is a laughingstock brexit never happened

It’s impossible to leave the EU. That so-called Brexit never happened is proof right there.

Seasoned traitor to Britain, Keir Starmer is handing full control of the country over to Brussels as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is the latest Cabinet Minister to hint at joining the EU Customs Union. The thing is, apart from the customs union, nothing really changed after the hard won democratic referendum. The Tories, under Boris, squandered not only their electoral mandate but the continuation of Brexit — they just abandoned it.

Under the so-called Brexit, the UK still pays Brussels billions of pounds per year (pensions/salaries £3.4 billion) and the ECHR still dictates what the UK can and can’t do. The ECHR demands the UK has no borders, and no right to deport illegal asylum seekers, rapists, murderers.

Sorry Nigel Farage, but Labour are now pissing on the British flag and Brexit at the same time. But, still, do not shed any tears for Brexit, because it never happened in the first place.

There was no Singapore-on-the-Thames, there were no benefits to prices, there were no new hospitals, and the Brexit Bus that Boris rode around in is now impounded in a garage somewhere because it contravenes Euro road standards that never went away despite the so-called Brexit. The EU makes the regulations and rules, and the UK follows, and there’s nothing anyone in the UK can do about it, or are willing to do about it. Let’s face it, Brexit never happened, and will never happen.

Tu retournes en prison …

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. DUE TO THE NATURE OF OUR JUVENALIAN SATIRE, AND CENSORSHIP WE CAN ONLY SURVIVE BY DONATIONS. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Argentina: “We want British weapons so we can invade Falkland Isles again!”
Daily Squib
Ignavushttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.