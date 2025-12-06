Collectivist Redistribution of Wealth Plan is Going Well Comrades

Comrades, as you all know, the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is currently in a state of supreme change. We are transitioning the country from socialism to full communism, and as devout Marxists and Trotskyists, this process can be slightly irksome for some, but we are here to manage the transition with ease. As the soviet collectivist redistribution of wealth plan is underway, we ask you all to not panic as we take your assets and wealth to redistribute it to people who are useless and unproductive.

“The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” Vladimir Lenin

You, as the working people, have a duty to give up your hard-earned money and assets to those who refuse to work, and have little or no education or skills, or are Third Worlders who just came over from France in a rubber dinghy.

There is nothing to worry about. The punitive taxes that are being deployed by Commissar Reeves will ensure the collectivisation and redistribution of your financial resources and private property will become the public property of the state, free to be distributed by us and also a necessary function to furnish Big State employee pensions, salaries and expense accounts. We thank you for your hard work and generosity, as we relinquish you of your money.

Aspiration, entrepreneurship, wealth, private property, share portfolios, capitalism, business — these are words that will soon be outlawed in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain once we are fully communist.

Yes, there are some wealthy individuals/businesses/entrepreneurs/professionals who will flee the PRSB, or have fled already, like the vile capitalist swine that they are. Let them flee, we have no need for them or their ill-gotten gains.

Comrade Starmer and the Labour Party are here to ensure you will be silenced if there is any dissent to having your entire livelihood, wealth, assets and future absorbed by the Big State apparatus.

Thank you for your cooperation as we build a new communist society that the Labour Party can truly be proud of.

There will also be no more General Elections, and all other political parties will be abolished, along with the parasitical royal family.

Have a good day …