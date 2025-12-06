17.7 C
London
Saturday, December 6, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldCollectivist Redistribution of Wealth Plan is Going Well Comrades
World

Collectivist Redistribution of Wealth Plan is Going Well Comrades

SCUNTHORPE - England - Please be patient as the country, through collectivist redistribution of wealth, transitions from socialism to full communism. Thank you.

Daily Squib
By Stasi 100734
ai
starmer soviet medals chagos betrayal deal collectivist redistribution of wealth

Comrades, as you all know, the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is currently in a state of supreme change. We are transitioning the country from socialism to full communism, and as devout Marxists and Trotskyists, this process can be slightly irksome for some, but we are here to manage the transition with ease. As the soviet collectivist redistribution of wealth plan is underway, we ask you all to not panic as we take your assets and wealth to redistribute it to people who are useless and unproductive.

“The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” Vladimir Lenin

soviet britain labour party comrade starmer announces increase in choco rationsYou, as the working people, have a duty to give up your hard-earned money and assets to those who refuse to work, and have little or no education or skills, or are Third Worlders who just came over from France in a rubber dinghy.

There is nothing to worry about. The punitive taxes that are being deployed by Commissar Reeves will ensure the collectivisation and redistribution of your financial resources and private property will become the public property of the state, free to be distributed by us and also a necessary function to furnish Big State employee pensions, salaries and expense accounts. We thank you for your hard work and generosity, as we relinquish you of your money.

russian soviet apartmentsAspiration, entrepreneurship, wealth, private property, share portfolios, capitalism, business — these are words that will soon be outlawed in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain once we are fully communist.

Yes, there are some wealthy individuals/businesses/entrepreneurs/professionals who will flee the PRSB, or have fled already, like the vile capitalist swine that they are. Let them flee, we have no need for them or their ill-gotten gains.

Comrade Starmer and the Labour Party are here to ensure you will be silenced if there is any dissent to having your entire livelihood, wealth, assets and future absorbed by the Big State apparatus.

Thank you for your cooperation as we build a new communist society that the Labour Party can truly be proud of.

There will also be no more General Elections, and all other political parties will be abolished, along with the parasitical royal family.

Have a good day …

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. DUE TO THE NATURE OF OUR JUVENALIAN SATIRE, AND CENSORSHIP WE CAN ONLY SURVIVE BY DONATIONS. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
STARMER: “Comrades, we need to build more gulags now that we have non-jury trials”
Daily Squib
Stasi 100734https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.