17.7 C
London
Saturday, November 29, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorld"I Lied! So What! You Can't Do Anything About it! Pay the...
World

“I Lied! So What! You Can’t Do Anything About it! Pay the £30 Billion Tax and Shut Up!”

SCUNTHORPE - England - So what if I lied! I lied in the first budget as well, I lied on my CV, I lied about the landlord licence, and I lied about the £30 billion tax black hole.

Daily Squib
By AGENT 074
ai
cunt-of-the-highest-order LIAR LIED £30 BILLION TAX

I lied, and I lied. The OBR even informed me there was £4.2 Billion of fiscal headroom just days before, on October 31, yet I still continued with my lies of a £30 billion black hole. I used the same lies as the £22 billion black hole that I used for my first budget, which I got away with as well.

UK TAX BURDENTax as share of GDP 38.3% Burden at an all-time high, according to OBR

What are you going to do about it, huh? Nothing because I, Commissar Rachel Reeves, do not answer to anyone. I lied on my CV as well, nothing happened about that. I lied about not being informed that I had to buy a licence to rent my mansion out. Not only that, but I lied and I lied and I lied. But I am immune to any comeback from my lies or any investigation. The House of Commons and their silly little investigation units cannot do anything, or the other MPs, or the judges because we own them all.

I am a liar, and I enjoy lying because I can do things and get away with them whenever I want. I am immune to prosecution or any form of law.

Now kindly fuck off back to your freezing hovels so you can pay for the huge public sector and union boss pension and salary increases your fucking £70 billion tax money is going to pay for.

I hate you all, you are nothing but peasant scum to me and the rest of the Labour hierarchy. We treat you with derision and high levels of contempt. You must work harder and for longer hours to pay tax for the Big State bloated employees and their vast expense accounts, salaries and pensions and benefits while we steal your fucking money and make you pay 3p-per fucking mile… you vile cunts.

My next budget is going to be even better — I will claim a £100 billion black hole. How’s that, you pathetic scum? You can’t do anything, I’m in charge now, and my lies are impenetrable. No one can touch me! Bwah-hah-hah-haaaargh!

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Imagine How Much Propaganda it Took to Convince Women This is Oppressive
Daily Squib
AGENT 074https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.