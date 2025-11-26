“Working People! We Need You to Work Harder So Others Don’t Work!”

Dear comrades, there used to be a time when work paid for working people. Well, thanks to Labour and my wonderful punitive taxation policies due to my lunatic spending sprees to appease fat cat union bosses and Labour backbenchers, there is more tax on the way on top of the other taxes you will be forced to pay.

“The goal of socialism is communism” Vladimir Lenin

The OBR has revised the economic state of the UK economy for the rest of the Labour parliament to zero growth. Labour have killed off the UK economy and have eviscerated all growth, aspiration and wealth in the country.

“The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.”

The benefits welfare spending is rising again because of my wonderful destructive policies on businesses who now cannot afford to hire anyone, thus increasing unemployment at exponential rates never before seen.

Under Labour, the welfare bill will rise to £100 billion by 2029 adding to the bill for working families, and the government debt bill.

Benefits like this amazingly useful citizen who receives over £4900 per month for doing nothing. This is why you as a taxpayer within our socialist system have to work harder and for longer hours so you can pay this guy’s bills and the millions of others who receive the same benefits every month.