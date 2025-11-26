17.7 C
Labour: No Sugar For Your Kids But Plenty of Puberty Blockers

LONDON - England - The Labour government has ordered the NHS to continue experimenting children with puberty blockers.

Daily Squib
By Bertie Pew
LABOUR PUSHING PUBERTY BLOCKERS ON CHILDREN

The Labour Soviet government is cracking down on sugar. Rations are to be limited for every citizen of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, especially for children. At the same time, the Labour Soviet is encouraging the use of puberty blockers on children to increase transgenderism in the PRSB. No milkshakes for you, but instead you will be experimented on with puberty blockers.

The Labour government is pushing puberty blockers on children as young as 10 under the NHS.

“Comrades, no milkshakes for you any more. Sugar rations are being reduced because sugar will rot the teeth of your kids. Instead, comrades, you must allow the state to experiment on your children and allow us to push puberty blockers on your confused children. The Labour Propaganda Bureau targets the youth, especially because they are pliable at a young age to soviet indoctrination techniques. Remember to increase the puberty blocker dose at incremental intervals,” a Labour official relayed to all educational establishments in the PRSB.

 

