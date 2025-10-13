17.7 C
That Was the Trump Swing

CHICAGO - USA - Want to get ahead in the markets? Then you have to watch out for that Trump swing.

By Mr. Blah
The Don doesn’t just take swings with his Qi10 Max on the golf course, he takes swings on the global markets too, or should we say “stings”?

Traders don’t need all those stochastics, volume profiles or price action, they just need a Trump feed.

“Forget about all that tech analysis bullshit, fundamentals or that dentist appointment at 2:30; all you need to do is to watch what Trump says and writes on social media, then be prepared to act immediately,” a trader said on Monday after the markets recovered slightly.

On Friday, someone shorted Bitcoin and Ethereum half an hour before Trump made another 100% tariff threat against China. That person made $250 million in less than 3 minutes when all markets went vertical.

