The Cost of Gaza – Another Thousand Years of Hate

Kill one Jew in Israel, kill hundred thousand Palestinians. There are only 18 million Jews in the entire world. There is a reason why Israelis fight back with such vehemence, especially after thousands of years of persecution. Do not blame Jews for having had enough, and do not blame the Palestinians for their programmed hatred from the minute they were born into the world. The entire Palestinian education system is skewed towards wanting the total destruction of Israel and its Jewish occupants. The Palestinians had 80 years of vast amounts of international aid pumped into Gaza amounting to trillions of dollars and could have built a paradise there, instead they built tunnels and rockets, and Hamas siphoned off billions of dollars of aid to offshore and Swiss accounts. The result was awakening the wrath of Israel after the October 7th attacks on innocent Israelis civilians.

The cost of Gaza will be another thousand years of hatred against Jews and Israelis, especially from the Palestinians, who teach their children from birth to wish upon the complete extermination of Israel and its people.

Once the guns fall silent in the rubble of Gaza, the hatred will last, from the river to the sea they will always chant, a chant steeped in utter resentment that calls for the systematic decimation of every Israeli in the region.

Hamas will not suddenly disappear, despite their actions bringing Gaza to a state of rubble once again, they will be there, planning.

Will there ever be peace in a region so full of bitterness and utter hatred? No, is the simple answer, not as long as the Palestinians live next to Israelis.