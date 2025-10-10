17.7 C
Entertainment

Lenny Henry Wants the Chinese to Pay Black Reparations Charge

LONDON - England - Former comedian Lenny Henry wants China and the CCP to pay for black reparations amounting to £18 trillion.

Daily Squib
By Ray Siss
ai
ching chong lenny henry black reparations

Lenny Henry wants the Chinese government to pay black reparations charges of £18 trillion because “they have money to spare”. In an address during a stop at a Chinese restaurant in Notting Hill, the former comedian turned race activist stood firmly by his comments.

“Let the Chinese pay for it. They have loads of money, but due to decades of mass immigration and benefits bills, the UK is bankrupt. Give the Xing Ping Pong the cheque for £18 trillion, but maybe let’s round it off to £20 trillion.

“This ching chong Chinese food is great! I refuse to pay for it! I demand reparations for being black. Don’t you or anyone else dare mention that it was the African tribes and kings who sold off their black slaves in return for guns, booze, and blankets.”

With that, Mr. Henry stood up abruptly, threw the bill on the floor and walked out without paying a penny.

 

