Maybe It’s Time to Invade Venezuela

Fuck the Nobel Peace Prize, it’s just some stuck-up useless trophy that doesn’t mean anything any more, given out by biased socialist judges. Trump may be throwing things around the Oval room right now, including some of his advisers, but hang on for a second there pal, what about Venezuela?

Yes, Venezuela, that socialist shithole with tonnes of oil reserves. Not only that, it’s close to home so not a big hop, thus cutting transport and logistics costs. It could be over in a week, or less than that, because they have little or no defences seeing as they have no money.

Triple bonus — the people will see Trump and the USA as liberators from socialism. It certainly beats eating rotten food from a garbage dump.

Win-win all around. Trump has to do this, for the cause of stopping the drug cartels of course, like he can say they are a huge threat to the USA — which they actually are… shhh.

Audere est facere