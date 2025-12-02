“An OBR official who revealed the lies told by Reeves and Starmer has been liquidated”

Comrades, I am happy to announce that the head of the fiscal watchdog was liquidated on Monday for threatening to reveal the lies of Comrade Starmer and Commissar Reeves regarding the £30 billion imaginary black hole budget.

Commissar Hughes, the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), was liquidated and processed into Net Zero Juice amid a fiasco that saw his organisation leak the Budget and Rachel Reeves accused of misrepresenting its forecasts.

We must make examples of these traitors within the ranks of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain.

Commissar Reeves is always right, even when she lies to everyone. Comrade Starmer is always right, even when he tells blatant lies. If anyone else lies, though, then they are liquidated.

Let this be a lesson to any other official or apparatchik who thinks that telling the truth is a good thing to do.