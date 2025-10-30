After a hard day’s work ruining the economy of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain with high taxation, high unemployment and high inflation, Commissar Rachel Reeves loves nothing better than to enjoy a few pints of Net Zero Juice — That Cool Refreshing Drink!

“After work, I like nothing better than a pint of Net Zero Juice. Then it’s off to a local maternity ward for a snack on some newborn babies, and finally off to beddie byes for me,” Commissar Reeves revealed.

Made from the finest ingredients, it not only refreshes you, but has many nutrients to invigorate your health.

Our premium quality juice is always on tap and at only 14 soviet pence per pint it is not hard on your empty pockets either.

The delicious beverage is produced in fresh batches every day from the liquidated cadavers from those who were deemed traitors of the Big State. The refreshing drink contains macronutrients, adrenochrome, triglycerides, glucose, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, Vitamins A, D, E, K, C, B, nucleic acids DNA and RNA. Who knows, you may even find a lucky finger or toe in there that has not been processed?

DRINK NET ZERO JUICE – IT’S CARBON NEUTRAL, REFRESHING AND GOOD FOR YOU!