17.7 C
London
Thursday, October 30, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentNet Zero Juice - That Cool Refreshing Drink!
Entertainment

Net Zero Juice – That Cool Refreshing Drink!

GRIMSBY - England - Net Zero Juice is a cool, refreshing drink that every person in the People's Republic of Soviet Britain drinks.

Daily Squib
By Gulag and Gulag Ad. Agency
ai
NET ZERO JUICE - THAT COOL REFRESHING DRINK

After a hard day’s work ruining the economy of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain with high taxation, high unemployment and high inflation, Commissar Rachel Reeves loves nothing better than to enjoy a few pints of Net Zero Juice — That Cool Refreshing Drink!

“After work, I like nothing better than a pint of Net Zero Juice. Then it’s off to a local maternity ward for a snack on some newborn babies, and finally off to beddie byes for me,” Commissar Reeves revealed.

NET ZERO JUICE PINTMade from the finest ingredients, it not only refreshes you, but has many nutrients to invigorate your health.

Our premium quality juice is always on tap and at only 14 soviet pence per pint it is not hard on your empty pockets either.

The delicious beverage is produced in fresh batches every day from the liquidated cadavers from those who were deemed traitors of the Big State. The refreshing drink contains macronutrients, adrenochrome, triglycerides, glucose, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, Vitamins A, D, E, K, C, B, nucleic acids DNA and RNA. Who knows, you may even find a lucky finger or toe in there that has not been processed?

DRINK NET ZERO JUICE – IT’S CARBON NEUTRAL, REFRESHING AND GOOD FOR YOU!

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
1st German Applying for Political Asylum Thanks to President Trump
Daily Squib
Gulag and Gulag Ad. Agencyhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.