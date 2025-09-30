Comrades, Commissar Reeves Hails More Taxes For Working People

Comrades, we have more great news from Commissar Rachel Reeves, who has ruined the economy of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. Official figures show GDP rose just 0.3% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 0.7% in the first three months of the year. Inflation, unemployment, government Big State spending, taxation, debt, the deficit and gilt yields are all skyrocketing up the arse. This is why Commissar Reeves will increase taxes upon taxes on everyday working people, who are all deemed as scum by Labour.

It costs the government £110 billion in interest charges alone to service the massive levels of debt created by the profligate public sector spending on wages, benefits and pensions by Labour.

Comrades, many of the wealth has left Britain, and the housing market has completely dried up because the wealthy do not want to invest in the UK any more.

“We had to give the Big State apparatchiks and workers huge pay rises (bribes) so that they are loyal to the Labour Party as it continues to eviscerate the former country of Britain,” Commissar Reeves revealed today.

It was the old trick. We claimed there was a £22 billion black hole when there wasn’t and increased taxes enormously, stifling growth, but then Commissar Reeves went on a Big State spending spree and created an actual £50 billion black hole.

Forget about fiscal rules or promises in the Labour Communist Manifesto not to increase taxes. If you believed that shit, you’re fucking stupid. We lied as usual.

Remember the words of Vladimir Lenin: “The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.”

Fuck the working people.