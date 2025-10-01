Democrats Need a Sense of Humour Trump Team Says

17.7 C
WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The deluded dumb Democrats just don't have a sense of humour any more, and the Trump team are proving that fact.

Humour is a great thing to have, and the Trump team sure have a bucket load of it. The uptight Democrats however have zero humour. They seem to have disappeared so far up their asses they don’t know what humour is any more. They only know cancel culture and wokist Marxist shit these days.

Democrats are demanding free Obamacare for illegal aliens, and this would bankrupt the country.

Woke Trans Bullshit

It’s a good thing the Trumpingtons were schooled on the Daily Squib. It is highly doubtful that Democrats will wake up from their woke shit. Forget about Democrats under their current guise ever being voted in ever again.

Have fun Dems, you’re fucked.

