If There Was No Woke Stuff Democrats Would Have Won Election

One thing about wokism is that it is a serious turn-off for most people, especially in America. Pushing homosexuality and transgenderism down people’s throats on a constant basis, and infusing every action in racial terms, as well as alienating white people, is not only aggressively contentious, but it’s instantly divisive. Indoctrinating young 4-year-old children with such things certainly did not go down very well with millions of American voters, who simply so these actions as what they were, an active attempt to brainwash and pervert young pliant children into something they should not be exposed to at such a youthful age. Wokism is a form of ideological subversion imported into America that fundamentally forms a basis of self-hatred, censorship and authoritarian rule. This form of hyper-sensitive political correctness has Marxist, soviet pseudo-fascist overtones, and essentially it lost the election for the Democrats.

If the Democrats were to move to the centre a little from their current far-left blatantly communist rhetoric and ideology, then voters would have appreciated that, but they just didn’t seem to understand, and somehow don’t seem to learn. They have indoctrinated their voters and their politicians to such a level of woke insanity that the Democrat Party may never recover this loss. We also have to factor in that there may never be another election in America again, as we witness some of the wonderful changes that are occurring in America right now.

At the end of the day, the Democrats have only themselves to blame for adopting a woke ideology that not only destroyed much of the cultural and societal norms of America, but it destroyed the Democrat Party’s hopes of ever winning an election again, that is unless they eventually dump the woke shit once and for all.