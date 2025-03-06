17.7 C
TikTok Assassination Watch: The Deranged Are Seriously Out to Get Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - We present an episode of TikTok Assassination Watch, where we showcase the multiple threat announcements published against President Trump.

By Sum Ting Wong
It’s rather ironic that the social media company that Trump saved on day one of his presidency, presumably to increase his popularity, is now full of lunatics filming themselves actively posting for his assassination. This week’s “TikTok Assassination Watch” showcases some examples of the insanity being displayed.

Is the US Secret Service and FBI doing anything about this phenomenon? Who knows, but maybe they should look into it sometime.

TikTok is awash with disgruntled leftists calling for Trump to eat a load of lead, and the worrying thing is, maybe one of these unhinged, deranged psychos is suitably egged on to go ahead with an attempt. Who knows what goes on in their fucking minds? The keywords many of them seem to utilise are “take one for the team” or “just do it”.

Our advice to Trump — up your detail pronto. Double, triple, quadruple it and then some.

There are literally thousands of these videos being posted on the Chinese CCP controlled social media site TikTok, which manipulates Western users to do crazy shit, but no one seems to be doing anything about it. How can this be? Shut TikTok down now if you really want to conserve your life, Mr. Trump.

We posted just a few examples out of literally thousands of the videos popping up all over the place. We seriously urge the SS to get on this assignment ASAP.

Tune in for another episode of TikTok Assassination Watch next week.

