TikTok Assassination Watch: The Deranged Are Seriously Out to Get Trump

It’s rather ironic that the social media company that Trump saved on day one of his presidency, presumably to increase his popularity, is now full of lunatics filming themselves actively posting for his assassination. This week’s “TikTok Assassination Watch” showcases some examples of the insanity being displayed.

Is the US Secret Service and FBI doing anything about this phenomenon? Who knows, but maybe they should look into it sometime.

TikTok is awash with disgruntled leftists calling for Trump to eat a load of lead, and the worrying thing is, maybe one of these unhinged, deranged psychos is suitably egged on to go ahead with an attempt. Who knows what goes on in their fucking minds? The keywords many of them seem to utilise are “take one for the team” or “just do it”.

Our advice to Trump — up your detail pronto. Double, triple, quadruple it and then some.

There are literally thousands of these videos being posted on the Chinese CCP controlled social media site TikTok, which manipulates Western users to do crazy shit, but no one seems to be doing anything about it. How can this be? Shut TikTok down now if you really want to conserve your life, Mr. Trump.

We posted just a few examples out of literally thousands of the videos popping up all over the place. We seriously urge the SS to get on this assignment ASAP.

Tune in for another episode of TikTok Assassination Watch next week.

TikToker calls for someone to shoot President Trump @fbi @secretservice pic.twitter.com/tXIIq0Tt10 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

TikToker calls for someone to ass*ssinate Trump and for a GoFundMe to be set up to reward them and cover any legal costs. @FBI @SecretService pic.twitter.com/Y6B6GtutTD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2025

Woman on TikTok calls for someone to k*ll President Trump. She doesn’t mention Trump by name in her video, but says, “Just do it.” She has “Trump” in her hashtags at the bottom left.@SecretService please investigate this woman. She’s clearly inciting violence against Trump. pic.twitter.com/ykvLGs9t3n — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 4, 2025

Hey @SecretService, another lunatic on Tiktok threatening President Trump by using not very subtle language. These people need to be jailed for making these threats. It’s a clear incitement of violence. It’s unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/csxcKnmucw — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 2, 2025

Tiktoker calls for Elon and Trump to be assassinated @FBI @SecretService pic.twitter.com/41LqPZD1d8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2025

TikToker calls for someone to shoot Kanye, JD Vance, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk in the head @fbi @secretservice pic.twitter.com/C0NRNm02Eu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2025

TikToker calls for someone to ass*ssinate President Trump. @FBI pic.twitter.com/UYKGnyt7u8 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 4, 2025