TikTok is a CCP Psyops Tool to Damage the West

BEIJING - China - TikTok is a fundamental tool being utilised by the Chinese Communist Party to indoctrinate and damage the West.

The CCP is not only utilising Wokism to demoralise and create internal conflict in the West, but it is also utilising attack tools like social media site TikTok to spread dangerous trends amongst Western youth. Where the Chinese version of TikTok (Douyin) only spreads positive and affirming information that helps Chinese citizens in their lives, TikTok is a toxic soup of misinformation, abuse, paedophilia and evil challenges designed for young impressionable users to hurt themselves or others.

Woke agents in American companies, education system and within the US administration align themselves with the Chinese Communist Party to destroy the fundamental concepts of democracy and freedom of speech that America was built on. The American constitution is the target of the CCP, and their agents who have been implanted in many American institutions work day and night for their masters in Beijing to kill America from the inside, either through Woke campaigns or through any avenue in the media/education/government/film industry.

Egged on by other TikTok users, thirteen-year-old Jacob Stevens, from Columbus, Ohio, swallowed more than a dozen Benadryl pills as his friends filmed to see what would happen.

His body then began to seize up within minutes. Within hours, his organs began to shut down resulting in full brain death. Stevens died after six days on a ventilator.

Stevens is the third known victim of the ‘Benadryl Challenge’, a deadly viral TikTok game that supposedly induces hallucinations. In 2020, a 15-year-old girl from Oklahoma also died from overdosing on the pills.

Every day, more deadly TikTok challenges intended for young children are spread on the platform designed specifically to hurt and maim kids in Western countries.

TikTok, like other social media sites, has the ability to artificially push certain accounts or videos to higher status on the site, and this is called ‘heating‘. Through their algorithm or manual selection, they most certainly target certain accounts of young children and teens with various videos designed to damage their physical and mental health.

The entire premise of TikTok is to destroy the attention span of the people who are using their app and to dumb-down the population further.

As Chinese-made Fentanyl streams into the USA daily and wokism creates more polarised communities, the weapon on the internet is TikTok, and it is working a treat.