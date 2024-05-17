Young men in Western countries have the highest suicide rates and are constantly told they are toxic just for being men. They no longer have masculine role models to look up to. Men are denigrated at every level of Western woke society and are punished simply for showing masculine biological traits. The woke emasculation of men is an agenda that is pushed from kindergarten to employment and is now firmly in place within society.

If you are male and feel marginalised, you can fight back. You do not have to take the demoralisation avenue forced upon you. You are not toxic for simply being born a man and acting in a masculine fashion. You can do something, you can make a difference, not only for yourself but other men. Be proud of your masculinity and act upon the woke Marxist disease infiltrating Western civilisation right now.

10 Ways Young Men Can Fight Against Woke Emasculation

1. Develop Confidence and Self-Reliance: Cultivate self-confidence and self-reliance by setting and achieving personal goals. This helps build a strong sense of self-worth and independence.

2. Embrace Traditional Masculine Values: Uphold and embody values traditionally associated with masculinity, such as strength, courage, honour, and responsibility. Engage in activities that reinforce these traits.

3. Pursue Physical Fitness: Maintain a regular exercise routine to build physical strength and health. Engaging in sports, martial arts, or weight training can also foster discipline and resilience.

4. Seek Mentorship and Community: Surround yourself with like-minded men who share similar values. Joining men’s groups, clubs, or organisations can provide support and camaraderie.

5. Improve Skills and Competence: Continuously work on improving practical skills, whether it’s through formal education, vocational training, or self-taught endeavours. Being competent in various areas enhances confidence and independence.

6. Stand Up for Your Beliefs: Don’t be afraid to voice your opinions and stand by your beliefs, even if they are unpopular. Engage in respectful debates and discussions to defend your perspectives.

7. Be Financially Free: Create the element of self-sufficiency and self-reliance in all things, especially in financial freedom. Cultivate entrepreneurial skills to overcome the 9-5 narrative. Be financially prudent and secure bolstering your freedom to be who you are and not be subject to others and their agendas.

8. Cultivate Leadership Skills: Take on leadership roles in various aspects of your life, whether in your career, community, or personal life. Effective leadership embodies strength, decisiveness, and responsibility.

9. Set Personal Boundaries: Establish and maintain clear personal boundaries. This includes knowing when to say no and protecting your own mental and emotional health.

10. Change Woke Society: Engage in political and social forums online and offline to fight against the creep of soviet Marxist woke indoctrination. By actively participating, using your knowledge and skills, you can change bit by bit the evil dystopian woke demoralisation of Western civilisation.