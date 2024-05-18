17.7 C
London
Saturday, May 18, 2024
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentPrince Harry Finds American Peasants "...a disgusting lot!"
Entertainment

Prince Harry Finds American Peasants “…a disgusting lot!”

MONTECITO - USA - Since moving to America, Prince Harry has commented on his disgust for American peasants.

Daily Squib
By Kentucky Buford Jones
american peasants

There is a distinct difference to the peasantry of the UK and that of the USA, at least in the UK the peasants know their place, however the exiled Prince Harry is finding that things are slightly different in the USA and it’s his and Meghan’s mission to change things. Prince Harry is thus on a mission to whip the American peasants into shape and compliance.

According to Montecito aides and PR agents, Prince Harry finds Americans to be “…a disgusting lot of fat, junk food swilling, loud mouthed, opinionated morons who wrongly think they own the entire globe”. What’s more, Americans do not bow in the prince’s presence, which has been a bone of contention since arriving in North America. This imbecilic outrage irks the prince to no end.

an american

It is also the wish of Harry to disarm the Americans of their right to bear arms and to dismantle the US Constitution, which the prince thinks is “completely useless”. Loose cannon Harry got into trouble a few years back when he called the First Amendment “bonkers”.

Despite being a military man who was once a gunner on a helicopter, the prince wants to see every American put their guns down because it would make the country a “safer place”. This narrative of disarming decent hard-working Americans, naturally has not gone down well with many Americans accusing the prince of being a “pompous limey asshole”.

“Who the fuck does this limey prince guy who came from Brit land to the USA think he fucking is calling us American peasants? We don’t bow our heads to his bullshit, and we don’t give up arms for anyone. Go back to the UK, where they hate you even more than we do,” one angry American was quoted as saying.

You heard it here, folks, Prince Harry doesn’t think much of you and wants to demolish your right to bear arms and your constitution. What do you think of that?

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
10 Ways Young Men Can Fight Against Woke Emasculation
Next article
THE GREAT RESET: Preparing Yourself For the New Feudalism
Daily Squib
Kentucky Buford Joneshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »