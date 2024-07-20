Feisty Polish MEP Rips Ursula von der Leyen a New A***hole

Sometimes we witness beautiful things in life; beautiful events that bring extreme pleasure and satisfaction to one’s sensibilities; insurmountable joyous moments to be treasured for many years to come, and to see this feisty lady MEP from Poland ripping the precariously unelected EU President Ursula von der Leyen a new arsehole in the EU Parliament was indeed a beautiful sight to behold.

“You should go to prison, not the European Commission”

“You are the face of the EU Migration Pact – how can you not be ashamed of promoting something that leads to millions of women and children across Europe feeling threatened on the streets of their own cities”

“You are responsible for every rape, every assault and every tragedy caused by the influx of illegal migrants”

“You are the face of the European economy and agriculture, which is destroying both”

“You are the face of the EU Climate craziness, which leads to Europeans becoming poorer and poorer”

Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik, a member of Polish political party Konfederacja, laid into von der Leyen with such vitriol that thunder and lightning could be seen and heard in the very chamber where the all too public evisceration took place.

Of course, everything this wonderfully feisty lovely lady said is true, as was witnessed a day ago in the British ghetto of Leeds.

This is proof right here that politics can be fun, and highly entertaining to boot.

