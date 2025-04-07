Donald Slump Made My Retirement Fund Disappear Says Man

A Wisconsin man has revealed the remarkable news that Donald Slump made his entire 401 retirement fund go bye bye.

Trump Slump Retirement Plan

“One minute it was there, and the next minute vamoose!”

The former aeronautical engineer is not sure if he will ever get his money back but says he’s kind of glad he’s now working in McDonald’s at 80-years-old.

“It gets me outta the house, away from the dragon. I’m now flippin’ burgers with the young people. Thank you, Donald Slump. That tariff thing you pulled outta your hat really helped me when I lost my entire retirement money.”

Looks like if you’ve seen your entire retirement fund disappear, there’s hope yet, huh …