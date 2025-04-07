17.7 C
World

Donald Slump Made My Retirement Fund Disappear Says Man

WISCONSIN - USA - A man has praised Donald Slump for making his 401k retirement fund disappear into a tariff black hole.

Daily Squib
By Dr. Slaughter
ai
donald slump retirement fund plan

A Wisconsin man has revealed the remarkable news that Donald Slump made his entire 401 retirement fund go bye bye.

Trump Slump Retirement Plan

“One minute it was there, and the next minute vamoose!”

The former aeronautical engineer is not sure if he will ever get his money back but says he’s kind of glad he’s now working in McDonald’s at 80-years-old.

“It gets me outta the house, away from the dragon. I’m now flippin’ burgers with the young people. Thank you, Donald Slump. That tariff thing you pulled outta your hat really helped me when I lost my entire retirement money.”

Looks like if you’ve seen your entire retirement fund disappear, there’s hope yet, huh …

ai
Daily Squib
Dr. Slaughterhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

1 COMMENT

  1. This is grate stuff dudes. Another £1k invested today. I am loving this dip. Remember folks, this is LONG term investing. I don’t think we will see shares this cheap again for a long time. Trump won’t be around forever.

