Millions “Teenage Students” Preparing For the Erasmus Scheme For UK Entry

PARIS - France - Millions of "students" are getting ready for the Erasmus Scheme so they can enter the UK and never leave.

By Ray Piszt
“I can’t wait to come to the UK to continue my education. My main field of study is rape,” a 45-year-old “student” from Sudan, with a weathered face, full beard and multiple scars on his arms from women who tried to fight back, revealed to the BBC reporters from a Berlin squat. The Erasmus Scheme will cost the UK taxpayer £8 billion and although meant to be for “young people” from Europe, it will be used as another entry point for many illegals in the EU.

Cultural Enrichment

Abdul Atta, 56, is a former torturer from Assad’s regime in Syria, but signed up for the Erasmus Scheme from his Paris encampment, along with many others.

“They don’t know who we are. I conveniently lost all my papers and passport. France is not so good because they are not stupid like the British and do not put us in 5-star hotels and give us loads of money. The British also are so blind, they allow adults to say they are children to come to the UK, when they are clearly adults with beards and fully developed. All I will do is say I am 16 years old, and the idiotic British swines will let me in to the country as a student with the Erasmus Scheme. Once in there, I’m gone, I already have some cash and drugs to smuggle in and will establish a heroin network with my contacts.”

It is great to see that Keir Starmer is spending £8 billion of taxpayers money so well.

