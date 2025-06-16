17.7 C
London
Monday, June 16, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldEconomic Migrant in Asylum Hotel Gives British Homeless Person 10 Pence
World

Economic Migrant in Asylum Hotel Gives British Homeless Person 10 Pence

MIDDLESBROUGH - England - An economic migrant living in luxury in a 4-star asylum hotel kindly gave a British homeless person a 10 pence piece.

Daily Squib
By Emma Grate
ai
Depositphotos_246281756_S asylum hotel

John Smith, 26, from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire has been homeless for six years and has been denied housing by multiple councils but was delighted on Sunday when an economic migrant seeking asylum after coming over from safe country France gave him a 10 pence piece. Mr. Smith was outside a 4-star asylum hotel when he met the fake asylum seeker.

It was midnight and Mr. Smith was cosying up for another cold and wet night near the entrance to the 4-star hotel where the fake asylum seekers are currently living in luxury. With room service, a gym and indoor swimming pool as well as a massage service, life is cushty for all the young foreign men.

“The lad from Albania came out of the hotel and said he was going to look for some young English pussy to exploit. He stopped to talk with me as I had not eaten for three days. He said he had just come over in a dinghy last week, and is already rolling in cash from the UK government, but his main job as a pimp was still in the beginning phase. He said he needs more young English girls for his prostitution ring and was off to a youth hostel to do some recruiting.

“Well, I was shocked at first. I told the guy I had not eaten for three days, so he took out a wallet full of large wads of cash. I thought my luck had changed, but then he took out a 10 pence piece from his pocket and flicked it on my soggy duvet. Before he left, he told me that he is going on holiday back to Albania next week, so if I was still here when he came back he might give me a 20 pence piece.”

Mr. Smith is still homeless. Hundreds of thousands of fake asylum seekers from France are set to be given taxpayer funded homes/benefits/cars/free healthcare/free education thanks to a new scheme by the Labour Party.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Boris Johnson Had a Spiffing Father’s Day
Daily Squib
Emma Gratehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.