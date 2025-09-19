17.7 C
World

One-In-One-Out Scheme to Take 15,000 Years to Complete Say Ministers

DOVER - England - The government's one-in-one-out deportation scheme will take 15,000 years to complete.

Daily Squib
By Dumbo
one-in-one-out

One-in-one-out? It’s probably one of the dumbest fucking deportation schemes ever thought up by a government apparatchik because not only does it not solve anything about the mass migration invasion, but it will take 15,000 years to complete and Britain will still be an overpopulated, oversubscribed, crumbling cesspit.

According to Labour ministers who cooked up this harebrained idea in the first place, at the rate of each expulsion and the subsequent “human rights” lawyers meddling with each deportation, it will take 15,000–20,000 years to deport all the fake asylum seekers who have entered the UK.

Not only that, the one-in-one-out scheme will deter no one from trying to enter the UK, either on a rubber dinghy or through other channels.

The one-in-one-out farce continues …

Daily Squib
Dumbohttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

