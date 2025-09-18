Trump Gives Labour’s Britain a Few Morsels

After the eloquent begging was finally over, The Don gave a few morsels of America’s business riches to the mess that is Labour’s Britain, a land sunk in the mire of extreme economic distress, to say the least.

Labour’s Britain

Britain under a Labour government is still a sclerotic mess with vast levels of inflation, taxation and class war created by a hateful, vindictive Labour Party. To compound the misery, under this awful, vapid and insignificant government, mass migration is now a huge burden meted on the taxpayer and the entire system is buckling.

Naturally, on his way out, Trump told the flailing PM Starmer to use the military to stop the boats, but he might as well have been talking to a brick. There’s no way a socialist would ever consider such an action. Drill, baby drill? No way, not in a place doomed to punish its own citizens and businesses with the highest energy costs in the world.

The voracity of the sucking up was indeed a sight to behold, as the desperate last chance saloon Labourites utilised the pomp and pageantry tricks from the royals to butter The Don up as much as possible, but even that did not work.

Sure, when it comes down to the crunch, for example when the global war is officially recognised, the USA and Britain will be working together in some capacity, but under the current British regime there would not be much hope simply because of the level of incompetency, lack of leadership and naivety.

Labour’s October budget of doom which will be presented by a catastrophic failure of a Chancellor will seal Britain’s fate and condemn many of its citizens to complete misery and destitution. There’s nothing Trump can do about the ultimate stupidity of socialists and their utter misunderstanding of economics and blindness to logic.