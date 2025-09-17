Brown-nosers and Sycophants Crawl Up Trump For Economic Retribution

The same people who were only recently quoted calling Trump a “fascist threat to democracy and a rabid misogynist Nazi psychopath” have crawled so far up the president’s asshole that he can now brush his teeth with their sycophancy.

Rolling out the red carpet, the brown-nosers came out by the dozen from the hypocritical Labour Party as they conducted some sort of shape-shifting ritual to show huge amounts of fake adoration and cajolery to The Don.

During the U.S. election campaign, Labour even sent a contingent of 100 socialist activists from the party to try to stop Trump’s re-election.

“This is incredible. I’ve never seen so much brown-nosing in my life. They have basically disappeared up Trump’s gaping smelly asshole. Britain is bankrupt because of Labour’s spending sprees and profligate, extravagant socialist projects, and they need America’s money, jobs and security, so this is probably why they threw away all their socialist dignity and morals,” an observer of the disgusting levels of grovelling and sucking up to Trump commented.

It’s a good thing that Trump is eating up the fawning fake praise from the socialists with gusto. He’s loving the pomp and pageantry and VIP treatment, but he better watch out for the bill afterwards.