17.7 C
London
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldBrown-nosers and Sycophants Crawl Up Trump For Economic Retribution
World

Brown-nosers and Sycophants Crawl Up Trump For Economic Retribution

WINDSOR - England - The Labour brown-nosers and sycophants were out in force to dole up tonnes of fake praise and adoration for the visiting Donald Trump.

Daily Squib
By Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus
ai
Depositphotos_167388802_S brown-nosers trump

The same people who were only recently quoted calling Trump a “fascist threat to democracy and a rabid misogynist Nazi psychopath” have crawled so far up the president’s asshole that he can now brush his teeth with their sycophancy.

Rolling out the red carpet, the brown-nosers came out by the dozen from the hypocritical Labour Party as they conducted some sort of shape-shifting ritual to show huge amounts of fake adoration and cajolery to The Don.

During the U.S. election campaign, Labour even sent a contingent of 100 socialist activists from the party to try to stop Trump’s re-election.

“This is incredible. I’ve never seen so much brown-nosing in my life. They have basically disappeared up Trump’s gaping smelly asshole. Britain is bankrupt because of Labour’s spending sprees and profligate, extravagant socialist projects, and they need America’s money, jobs and security, so this is probably why they threw away all their socialist dignity and morals,” an observer of the disgusting levels of grovelling and sucking up to Trump commented.

It’s a good thing that Trump is eating up the fawning fake praise from the socialists with gusto. He’s loving the pomp and pageantry and VIP treatment, but he better watch out for the bill afterwards.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Insiders: Meghan Markle Urges Harry to Take Over in UK
Daily Squib
Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibushttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.