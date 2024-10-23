17.7 C
London
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldForeign Election Interference: 100 Far-left Labour Activists Undermine Trump
World

Foreign Election Interference: 100 Far-left Labour Activists Undermine Trump

LONDON - England - PM Keir Starmer has praised the 'special operation' of foreign election interference agents he has sent to skew the US elections.

Daily Squib
By Ophelia Payne
kamala harris foreign election interference

They have been sent over to the USA by Labour PM Keir Starmer to actively undermine the Trump campaign for re-election, and this time they are serious. With the Kamala campaign failing badly, desperation has befallen global socialists, and the communist ideological spread could be derailed unless foreign election interference is adhered to within the United States.

The 100 strong team of Labour activists are in the US right now, working 24/7 to undermine the Trump campaign. Their specific role is to utilise communist propaganda techniques of constant repetition and mass indoctrination to proliferate the anti-Trump message across all US States.

sofia patel

“These are professionals trained in soviet techniques of propaganda and disinformation techniques who have directly infiltrated the US campaign circuit and are working very hard to derail Trump at every turn. One could even describe them as professional agitators, infiltrating the US from the soviet UK,” a Kamala Harris campaign manager proudly confessed.

Much like Comrade Leonid Brezhnev sent out his commissars and agitators to compromised former soviet territories to ‘normalise’ the situation and bring various regimes firmly under the wing of the Soviet Union, Keir Starmer is employing the same tactics.

Unfortunately for the Harris team, her record over three years under the Biden administration has been very poor, and the Biden curse is falling upon her shoulders whilst campaigning for the presidency. It is the utterly disastrous incompetency and inadequacy of the Biden years that has tainted Kamala Harris, and this is what the 100 Labour socialist activists from the UK are seeking to wash over, and somehow through the use of well-worded lies convince US voters to vote Kamala.

There are still quite a lot of floating voters out there, and the 100 strong team of far-left Labour activists are trained to steer these voters towards Harris and not Trump.

The election can still be steered towards Kamala Harris in the key states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia thanks to the UK’s foreign election interference team of far-left experts who are conducting this special operation to skew the US elections in the favour of Harris.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Man Distraught After Expecting Billions in Slave Reparations
Next article
People Begging For Black Friday Deals on Everyday Grocery Prices
Daily Squib
Ophelia Paynehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

3 COMMENTS

  3. This is a stupid article and wrong. WTF are the dumb yanks so worried about? They’re too stupid to know who to vote for so it’s upto the UK to teach them the right ways. Kamala Harris has to win and no ignorant racist redneck yanks should stop her.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.