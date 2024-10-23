Foreign Election Interference: 100 Far-left Labour Activists Undermine Trump

They have been sent over to the USA by Labour PM Keir Starmer to actively undermine the Trump campaign for re-election, and this time they are serious. With the Kamala campaign failing badly, desperation has befallen global socialists, and the communist ideological spread could be derailed unless foreign election interference is adhered to within the United States.

The 100 strong team of Labour activists are in the US right now, working 24/7 to undermine the Trump campaign. Their specific role is to utilise communist propaganda techniques of constant repetition and mass indoctrination to proliferate the anti-Trump message across all US States.

“These are professionals trained in soviet techniques of propaganda and disinformation techniques who have directly infiltrated the US campaign circuit and are working very hard to derail Trump at every turn. One could even describe them as professional agitators, infiltrating the US from the soviet UK,” a Kamala Harris campaign manager proudly confessed.

Much like Comrade Leonid Brezhnev sent out his commissars and agitators to compromised former soviet territories to ‘normalise’ the situation and bring various regimes firmly under the wing of the Soviet Union, Keir Starmer is employing the same tactics.

Unfortunately for the Harris team, her record over three years under the Biden administration has been very poor, and the Biden curse is falling upon her shoulders whilst campaigning for the presidency. It is the utterly disastrous incompetency and inadequacy of the Biden years that has tainted Kamala Harris, and this is what the 100 Labour socialist activists from the UK are seeking to wash over, and somehow through the use of well-worded lies convince US voters to vote Kamala.

There are still quite a lot of floating voters out there, and the 100 strong team of far-left Labour activists are trained to steer these voters towards Harris and not Trump.

The election can still be steered towards Kamala Harris in the key states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia thanks to the UK’s foreign election interference team of far-left experts who are conducting this special operation to skew the US elections in the favour of Harris.

