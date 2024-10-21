17.7 C
London
Monday, October 21, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldMan Distraught After Expecting Billions in Slave Reparations
World

Man Distraught After Expecting Billions in Slave Reparations

LONDON - England - A man was distraught today as he was expecting billions of pounds in slave reparations from the UK government.

Daily Squib
By R. Sitch
brixton man slave reparations

Winston Smith, 26, from Brixton, South London was distraught today as he was expecting slave reparations’ money from the British government for African slavery over 600 years ago.

Mr. Smith, an unemployed drug dealer on benefits from Brixton, voiced his displeasure that Labour prime minister Keir Starmer had ruled out paying £18 trillion to all black people in the UK for the historical slave trade where African tribes sold their slaves to Europeans hundreds of years ago.

“Bumba clot! Mi did ah deh wait fah £23 billian miself yannah. Mandem, dis cheddar owed tuh mi bikaaz mi waah fi liv ah life mi deserve. Mi even gaan an order ah Lamborghini fram Italy evn dou mi cud nah afford di dep.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Reparation’s not on the agenda for the Chogm meeting.”

“The Government’s position on this has not changed, we do not pay reparations.”

Throughout history, every race has been at some time subjected to slavery, including Caucasians, Asians and Middle Eastern people. Going back in history and picking things out, claiming reparation payments is not only illogical but wrong in all aspects.

Black people in the West are some of the most privileged and entitled communities, given heaps of financial payments and special opportunities from governments, as well as afforded advantageous preferential treatment in schools and jobs through ‘affirmative action’ irrespective of their abilities in order to fill ‘diversity quotas’.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Justice Served: Hero Police Officer Justifiably Shot Criminal
Daily Squib
R. Sitchhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.