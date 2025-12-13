17.7 C
London
Saturday, December 13, 2025
secret satire society
World

'Open Borders' Green Party Leader Wants More Diversity in Cottaging Industry

HACKNEY - England - The 'open borders' Green Party leader is fed up with the lack of diversity in the cottaging industry.

Daily Squib
By Graecia
ai
zack public toilet Green Party

All those hundreds of thousands of young men from Third World countries coming into the ‘open borders’ UK illegally, giving attention to, and raping under-age English girls is posing a problem for the Marxist Green Party and its new leader Zack Polanski.

“I am sick of it! Why are all these young men from Afghanistan only paying attention to young English girls?

“I was in my bijoux Hackney flat and marvelling on how shiny my new Italian marble floor was, when I remembered I had another appointment at the Hackney Public Toilets, with some dirty old bugger.

“We need more diversity in public toilets, all I get is some old white man, I need those ‘open borders’ diversity with a young Afghan man or five — oof, rape me, beat me, whip me!”

The Green Party is fighting for more ‘open borders’ from the already ‘open borders’ of the UK under the current Labour government.

ai
Daily Squib
Graeciahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

