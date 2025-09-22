Congratulations to Hamas For Legitimate Terrorist State Recognition

It seems that attacking Israel, and putting little Jewish babies into ovens whilst still alive worked wonders for Hamas who are now designated as a legitimate state by Labour’s Britain, Australia and Canada. The atrocities, the hostages were not enough, Hamas successfully utilised the misery of the Palestinian people as a form of ransom as well, successfully igniting the wrath of the bleeding heart rent-a-Marxists who protested in prominent sight in Western countries.

Shanah Tovah

Keir Starmer also receives congratulations on keeping his job as a failed Labour leader by appeasing the far-left Marxist agitators in his party who demanded that Hamas is recognised as a functioning terrorist state.

By appeasing terrorism one legitimises terrorism, and in the eyes of the Marxists, this is perfectly valid.

Here’s the second half of Asher Moskowitz’s video testimony. pic.twitter.com/o5ely6hORu — Ben Sales (@BenjaminSales) November 1, 2023

Let us have more terrorism, anarchy and destruction in the world now. This is a great day for terrorist groups like Hamas, Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Remember that using the suffering of the people is the best way to get things done, to plaster the videos constantly on televised media, social media etc. This is where the Israelis fell down, they had dignity in not blatantly plastering the images of their people being slaughtered on the October 7 Hamas attacks constantly on the media, thus they did not garner any sympathy from anyone. Hamas, on the other hand, employed the Marxists of the West to constantly televise and protest about the Israeli response to the Hamas attacks.

If Israel had a dedicated news station like Al Jazeera and the BBC to constantly churn out images of atrocities against Jews, things would have been different.

Hamas successfully won the hearts and minds of the far-left West, and this was enough for Australia, Canada and the UK, who are now currently run by far-left Marxists, to capitulate to terrorism. Hamas is the winner here. Their consistency in media saturation won the fight.

We must rejoice and embrace a new age of terror, where terrorist organisations can gain legitimate recognition for their terrorist actions.

Let us hope for more terror in the world thanks to Britain, Australia and Canada. Terrorism works — it really does, and if you commit more terror and continue doing it, you too as a terrorist can be recognised as a legitimate nation state in your own right.

Well done Hamas. Let us now hope for more global terrorism because this is proof that terrorism actually works.