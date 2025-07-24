Hamas Hoard Tonnes of Food in Gaza’s Underground Tunnels

For Hamas, the Palestinian people are mere fodder. They are a means to exact their well-funded campaigns against Israel, and to this end, to garner large funds for their bank accounts.

While the cannon fodder civilian Palestinians starve above ground, the mass of tunnels and storage rooms underground are overflowing with food.

The Hamas terrorists have so much food that they even make videos boasting of their delightful bounty. One could postulate, they are taunting not only the hated Israelis, but the very Palestinians in Gaza who champion them.

🎥WATCH: Footage reveals senior Hamas terrorists boasting about their meals in underground terror tunnels, while accusing Israel of “starvation.” The spread shown is not part of the humanitarian aid delivered. As Hamas hoards resources and hides underground, civilians above… pic.twitter.com/ArQWphFAuo — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 23, 2025

If a starving Palestinian needs to eat, all he needs to do is dig underneath his feet into the tunnels, and there he will find plenty of food. Maybe they can borrow a few shovels from the Hamas-supporting far-leftist useful idiots in the UK.