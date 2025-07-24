17.7 C
World

Hamas Hoard Tonnes of Food in Gaza's Underground Tunnels

GAZA - Hamas, the terrorist group, looks upon the Palestinian people with contempt as they starve. In their underground tunnels, they hold banquets every day.

By جبناء
For Hamas, the Palestinian people are mere fodder. They are a means to exact their well-funded campaigns against Israel, and to this end, to garner large funds for their bank accounts.

While the cannon fodder civilian Palestinians starve above ground, the mass of tunnels and storage rooms underground are overflowing with food.

The Hamas terrorists have so much food that they even make videos boasting of their delightful bounty. One could postulate, they are taunting not only the hated Israelis, but the very Palestinians in Gaza who champion them.

If a starving Palestinian needs to eat, all he needs to do is dig underneath his feet into the tunnels, and there he will find plenty of food. Maybe they can borrow a few shovels from the Hamas-supporting far-leftist useful idiots in the UK.

