World

Hamas Terrorist Could Replace Disgraced BBC Head Tim Davie

LONDON - England - After the resignation of former BBC boss Tim Davie, the BBC has proudly announced a Hamas terrorist will replace the disgraced former boss.

New Head of BBC Hamas Terrorist

Hamas terrorist Abu Kalb Qadhir is set to head the BBC after the resignation of former boss Tim Davie, who was forced out of the job yesterday.

Tim Davie resigned in disgrace as the BBC’s top boss on Sunday after saying “we did nothing wrong” following criticism a Panorama documentary misled viewers by doctoring a speech by US President Donald Trump.

After being asked whether it was the right thing to do to have a terrorist as head of the BBC, the corporation further denied any wrongdoing.

“We see nothing wrong with Abu Kalb Qadhir. He will run the BBC from a tunnel in Gaza as he conducts further attacks on Israel. There is nothing wrong here, what are you insinuating?” BBC spokesman Terrie O’Risse told the media.

Keir Starmer’s Labour government has given the new appointment its full backing, and are even promising more sanctions on Israel, and RPGs for BBC studios.

All BBC programs will continue as normal. Please continue to pay your TV Licence Tax.

