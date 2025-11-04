17.7 C
London
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldUnbiased BBC Showcases Impartial Editing Skills on Trump Footage
World

Unbiased BBC Showcases Impartial Editing Skills on Trump Footage

MANCHESTER - England - The impartial editing skills of the unbiased BBC regarding President Trump are a testament to non-election interference and journalistic truth.

Daily Squib
By Jim'll Fix It
ai
bbc trump lies unbiased BBC

The BBC always praise their impartiality and unbiased reporting, and this time they have a really great example of their impartial communication.

Election Interference

“We are the authentic arbiter of all truth, and we certainly do not see anything in an objective way without heavy far-left woke group-think communist bias,” a spokesman said whilst holidaying on the British taxpayers dime in Bermuda.

Many people across the world and in America trusted the BBC, but one week before the 2024 election they broadcast their specially edited footage of Trump insinuating that he incited the storming of government buildings on January 6, 2021.

The Lies and Far-left Agenda

It’s okay, though, the Daily Squib was severely punished during the Obama/Biden years and nearly taken off the internet a few times completely due to the far-left woke cancel culture agenda because we saw through the lies. That was obviously a real threat to these people and the global “progressive” communist agenda aligned with China.

Keep paying your fucking £180 BBC Tax and revel in the fact that the “impartial” unbiased BBC spend your money well with “journalistic integrity and truth.”

 

 

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Trump’s Secret Plan to Invade Venezuela: Replace Maduro with a Giant Taco Truck Empire
Daily Squib
Jim'll Fix Ithttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.