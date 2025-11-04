17.7 C
World

NIGHTMARE BUDGET BEFORE CHRISTMAS – I Will Punish ‘Working People’ With More Tax

SCUNTHORPE - England - The broadest shoulders must foot my upcoming tax bills. Working people, you are up next, and I will punish you severely with more heavy taxation that will ruin your pitiful lives.

Daily Squib
By STASI AGAENT 62
ai
working people YOU'RE FUCKED nightmare budget before christmas

We take pride comrades, we take pride in your tax punishments after my first budget increased taxes by £70 billion; I will now increase taxes again for you despite the Labour manifesto to not increase taxes. My first budget halted growth, halted aspiration and halted employment whilst increasing inflation and unemployment. High Streets have closed down, the wealthy have left, aspiration is now gone, businesses have gone under or left the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. My nightmare budget before Christmas will ensure your poverty.

Working People

Working people, teachers, nurses, doctors, care home staff, policemen and women, civil servants, university lecturers, researchers, engineers, scientists, lawyers, judges, solicitors, barristers, train drivers, military personnel, union staff, council staff — I will punish you so severely, it gives me the shit giggles. My spending sprees on your wage increases means you will pay more tax you fucking wankers, ha, ha, ha!

RACHEL REEVES GBPUSD

“The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.”

I will increase taxes on working people because there’s no one left to tax into oblivion. The capitalist pigs have all left the PRSB, but good riddance to them. The working people shall take the burden on their broad shoulders because you voted for Labour after we lied to you in the manifesto of porkies, bwah, hah, ha!

“The goal of socialism is communism.”

Remember, more taxes means more inflation because ruined businesses and high energy costs leaves them no choice but to pass the costs onto the consumer — the fucking working people.

“A lie told often enough becomes the truth.”

Growth? Yes, there will be growth in tax, more tax, unemployment, energy costs, debt, more debt, inflation will see exponential growth in making everyone poorer. None of this is my fault — it’s all THEIR fault. I am doing this out of necessity because my last budget killed the economy dead, but you know that, we all know that, but let me gaslight you even more for the sake of posterity.

NIGHTMARE BUDGET BEFORE CHRISTMAS

The punishment is my gift to you for Christmas, but don’t you dare blame me or my budget decisions on my doorstep — it’s everyone else’s fault. The arctic, Mars, Mickey Mouse, Napoleon Bonaparte, they are all to blame — not me.

Working people, get ready to pay fuckers…ha ha ha!

Merry fucking Christmas, many will be forced to cancel it altogether.

 

