Bond Markets Digest the Nightmare Debt Bomb Labour Budget

Future generations of Britons will be paying for the nightmare Halloween Labour budget for decades to come. It was a turd of a budget shat out from the puckered anus of Rachel Reeves, who lied so much during her spine curling delivery that the English word ‘truth’ is now interpreted as a ‘lie’. The bond markets have now had some time to realise the lies spewed from Reeves and are rising at an exponential level that would make Liz Truss look like an ascendant angel. The rising cost of borrowing for UK debt, which will increase by £32 odd billion a year will no doubt add to inflationary pressures that will not only add to the cost of UK debt, but cause misery for millions of Britons, bringing higher interest rates to mortgages across the nation.

Reeves’ delivery was obviously well rehearsed as she lied through her moving lips, breaking every Labour manifesto promise with each word spouted from her potty mouth. Every other word referenced the poor old OBR, who she cited constantly, as well as the usual tired mantra that ‘it was all because of the Tories’ that she is being forced to go on a socialist ejaculation of needless spending. The lying Stasi witch even lied to the people about the imaginary £22 billion ‘black hole‘ that never existed, because the OBR which she cited so often, did not even mention it in their report today.

Forty billion pounds worth of taxes will no doubt ruin the UK and stifle any precept of growth. Businesses, entrepreneurs, companies and non-doms have all either left or are in the process of leaving this country. Private schools are fucked, and state schools are equally fucked because the deluge of pupils will be enormous.

Throwing money at the NHS is a useless endeavour, especially without proper reform and efficiency analysis. Some NHS departments have five or six managers all on £300k salaries all twiddling with the same fucking hole punch and all doing the exact same job.

The oversized whale Big State is heaving, and it’s only going to get a lot bigger, with bigger salaries, pensions and limitless fucking expense accounts. Who’s up for a safari in Kenya for the whole department?

Fiddling with the debt rules so you can borrow more money was the sickening twist in the whole turgid affair, and after lying to voters and the assembled parliamentarians for over an hour, the horrid Stasi commie witch of Westminster sat down to receive a final bollocking from a very angry Indian gentleman who once was a prime minister but now is just another billionaire frolicking in the winds of serious change — change for the worst.